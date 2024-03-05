Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are top-5 prospects in ESPN NBA Draft rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a roller coaster of a season, and it’s far from over. While they’ve taken some bad losses, the Cats also have a slew of impressive wins over teams like North Carolina and Auburn.

They have been able to thrive due to the impressive play of a few rising stars, namely Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, who’ve both been playing terrific basketball and sit third and second respectively in scoring for the Cats.

Sheppard is averaging 12.4 points per game with Dillingham at 14.8 per game. The efficiency is the impressive part with Sheppard shooting 53.5% from the field and 51.7% from deep. Dillingham is at 47.9% from the field and 43.4% from deep.

Those numbers, along with a weak class of NBA prospects, are a huge reason why they are expected to be taken early in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The latest NBA Draft rankings from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, who has Dillingham ranked third overall and Sheppard fifth. It’s only 25 prospects, and no other Wildcats made the ranking.

Here’s what they had to say on Dillingham.

Dillingham is a bit of a polarizing prospect among NBA teams, but it’s hard to argue with the sheer star power he offers in a draft severely lacking in that category. He has been just as aggressive and effective against high-level SEC competition, coming up huge down the stretch of several games for Kentucky despite continuing to come off the bench and being on somewhat of a short leash at times. Dillingham’s ballhandling ability, shiftiness, passing creativity, dynamic shot-making and overall scoring instincts are of All-Star caliber. But his lack of size and length and his thin frame continue to hamper him as a finisher and on defense, leading to a wide range of opinions regarding what kind of NBA player he might become. His explosive offensive game appears tailor-made for the scoring-crazed NBA, however, and that should ultimately help him find a suitor early on draft night, especially if he finishes the season on a strong note. — Givony

And here’s what they said on Sheppard.

Despite still coming off the bench, Sheppard has proved impossible to keep off the floor for Kentucky in SEC play, where he already has had several signature moments in cementing his case as the best freshman in college basketball. Scouts regularly express concern about his limited physical tools (6-foot-2 in shoes and 187 pounds with a 6-3 wingspan) and what that means for his defensive and finishing potential in the NBA. But that he continues to make strides with his pick-and-roll playmaking combined with his historically great 3-point shooting is increasingly hard to ignore. Only one NCAA first-round pick in the past 35 years (Michigan’s Glen Rice in 1989) has shot over 50% from 3 on more than four attempts per game like Sheppard is doing this season (see note below), and Sheppard’s basketball instincts should help him impact winning in a variety of other ways. — Givony

Both guys also round out their style of play and get others involved. Sheppard averaged a team-high 4.3 assists per game, with Dillingham second at 3.8 per game.

It has been impressive to see their play continue to improve, and while they are certainly not a finished product, both have a lofty ceiling that will be intriguing to organizations at basketball’s highest level.

Ironically, this comes on the heels of John Calipari’s Monday call-in show when he said the BBN needs to enjoy this team while they can, because they’ll be gone soon enough.

“Enjoy these young people, because at the end of the year, they’ll be gone,” Calipari exclaimed. “We’ll have another group. So enjoy this group and what they’ve become, what they are for each other, what they are for our fans.”

Wise words.