Tuesday Headlines: Bracketology Roundup

With the postseason less than a week away, Kentucky basketball is nearing a more accurate projection for how they’ll be seeded in this year’s NCAA Tournament. A few weeks ago, their resume was looking murky at best. However, they’ve strung together several quality wins since then and have an opportunity to add one more on Saturday at Tennessee.

But before that game is played (along with their matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday), let’s take a glance at how the Wildcats are currently valued in the seeding.

According to The Bracket Matrix, the 21-8 Wildcats are projected as a No. 5-seed with Bracketologists having Kentucky in the same range.

TeamRankings also agrees, with their most-likely scenario placing Kentucky as one of the No. 5 seeds with their second-most likely seeding being a No. 6 seed and a shot at being the No. 4 seed around the same percentage.

Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader says the Wildcats are currently projected as a No. 4 seed with their final two regular season games pending. If Kentucky can win out and upset Tennessee, it would give them a lot of credibility considering how they would have finished SEC play.

The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll, while Tennessee is ranked No. 4. A win over the Volunteers would give Kentucky three wins over ranked teams in their last six games, including a 5-1 record during that span.

Let us know where you think Kentucky will end up!

