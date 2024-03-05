John Calipari focusing on lineups with 4 scorers and 1 big

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a 2-0 week that saw the team put together a couple of gritty efforts to leave Starkville with a win and fend off Arkansas in Rupp Arena.

Now their attention turns to their final two regular season games that include a home matchup with Vanderbilt and a trip to Knoxville for a date with the Tennessee Volunteers.

One big question remains, though: How will rotations start to lock in with the SEC and NCAA Tournaments only a few weeks away?

John Calipari got asked a question close to that on his call-in show this evening, as one caller asked about pairing Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivisic together after a couple of impressive performances from the talented 7-footers. His response will likely bring joy to the ears of all in the BBN, as he is focused on playing four scorers moving forward.

Caller to John Calipari's weekly call-in radio show asks if they can play Big Z and Bradshaw together, since both really played well vs. Arkansas. Cal says he's more focused now on playing four scorers with one big the rest of the way. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) March 4, 2024

Hallelujah!

By the sound of it, two major things could be coming if this stays true:

Three of the four guards (DJ Wagner, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, and Rob Dillingham) will be on the court at all times. We have seen Justin Edwards flourish while playing at the four-spot. This would allow him to move there for the remainder of the season.

All season we have seen this Kentucky squad roll out an electric offense, and if Coach Cal is focused on continuing that it could be a very fun March.

Let the madness begin!