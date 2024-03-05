Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions

Riding a three-game win streak, the longest of 2024, Kentucky Basketball plays its final home game Wednesday night vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 pm ET.

The Commodores played spoiler to Kentucky’s Senior Night last year. However, with a weaker team this season, that doesn’t seem very likely, but as Saturday vs. Arkansas showed us, you can never be too sure with this team.

Since playing Kentucky in Nashville, back in January, the Commodores are just 2-5. Their two wins have come by a combined four points over two of the most disappointing teams in the SEC, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Fan discontent with head coach Jerry Stackhouse continues to grow, despite his reported $14 million buyout.

Kentucky, on Senior Night, against one of the worst teams in the SEC, should get an easy win if the Cats come ready to play.

Here’s what to watch for in Round 2 of Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores.

3-Point Advantage

To put it simply, Vanderbilt is not a good shooting team. In fact, they are in the bottom 10 in the country in 3-point percentage at just 28.1%. Kentucky needs to prioritize staying between their man and the basket, as Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence will look to attack the paint. Rim protection will be key here as well.

As bad as Vanderbilt is at shooting 3a, they are just as bad at allowing 3s. The Dores allow their opponents to shoot 37.5% from deep.

Kentucky ranks first in the country in 3-point percentage at 40.8%.

As John Calipari has said of his team multiple times this season, “We shoot it so well, that should be our advantage.”

Indeed.

Dominate in Transition

In their first matchup earlier this season, Kentucky never trailed Vanderbilt. A big reason for that is pushing the ball and capitalizing on early transition chances. For the game, they had 30 fastbreak points.

The game plan will likely be similar this go around, looking to force the Commodores into difficult shots, using defense rebounds and outlet passes to get some easy looks.

I would expect the Wildcats to use a little bit of pressure at times as well, just as they did back in January. Making Manjon and Lawrence uncomfortable and lean into making some mental mistakes, combining for seven turnovers last time.

It also helps when you have as much depth as this Kentucky team has, so pressing should be something John Calipari considers doing more of, and what better way to get that going than against the Dores.

Gain Confidence

The Wildcats have just two games remaining on the schedule. With a highly anticipated showdown against Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday, Vanderbilt provides a good opportunity for Kentucky to gain some confidence beforehand if they can take advantage.

Individually, Tre Mitchell returned in Kentucky’s last game against Arkansas but struggled. This could be a good opportunity to give him some extended minutes to help him regain some comfort.

It could be a similar opportunity for Aaron Bradshaw, whose play has improved as late, or even Jordan Burks, who recorded a career-high against Vanderbilt on the road.

If Kentucky takes care of business early, this could be a great opportunity to get those guys extended minutes and into a groove heading into the postseason.

G Ezra Manjon 6-0, 170 lbs

14.3 PPG (16th in SEC)

3.6 APG (11th in SEC)

G Tyrin Lawrence 6-4, 200 lbs

13.7 PPG (18th in SEC)

4.8 RPG

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Date: March 6th, 2024

Location: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, KY.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Rosters: UK | VU

Stats to Know: UK | VU

KenPom: UK | VU

Team Sheet: UK | VU

Odds: No DraftKings spread just yet, so check back Tuesday evening. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 98.1% chance of victory. KenPom is the next most confident in the Wildcats at 97%, followed by EvanMiya at 96.6%, and BartTorvik at 96%

Predictions: Haslametrics has the Cats winning 90-68, followed by Bart Torvik, 91-70, and KenPom, 89-69. EvanMiya is going with an 88-69 win in the Cats’ final home game. DR Ratings is predicting an 87-71 victory, Kentucky!

How do you see Kentucky’s home finale playing out Wednesday? Send us your predictions in the comments section!