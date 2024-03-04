Reed Sheppard wins SEC Freshman of the Week award

Another week, another SEC award for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Following the Cats’ 2-0 week, shooting guard Reed Sheppard was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. It’s the third time Sheppard has taken home the award this season.

In fact, Kentucky has had a record-breaking five different Wildcats win SEC Freshman of the Week this season, according to the school. DJ Wagner has also won it three times, while Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, and Justin Edwards each claimed it once.

Last week saw Sheppard have the best game of his collegiate career when he scored a career-high 32 points in Kentucky’s 91-89 win at Mississippi State, including the game-winner in the final seconds. He also chipped in seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

It was the only game of 30+ points, 7+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 2+ blocks, and 2+ steals in the NCAA this season and one of only 11 such games going back to 1996-97. It’s also just the second by an SEC player in that time.

Sheppard is also the first Wildcat in the last 25 seasons to record multiple games with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists and the first Kentucky player with 30 points, five boards and five dimes in a game since Derek Anderson in November of 1996.

Including Saturday’s win over Arkansas, Sheppard averaged 21 points on 66.7% shooting (54.5% from deep), 6.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. He now has 76 steals, which ranks third on Kentucky’s single-season list.

