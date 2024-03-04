Alex Poythress battling serious health issue, per report

Some serious news was reported in regard to former Kentucky Wildcats forward Alex Poythress on Sunday as he is reportedly battling a serious health issue at the moment.

According to Basket News, the EA7 Emporio Armani Milan forward is battling hemiparesis. This condition is the inability for one to move one side of their body. For Poythress it effecting one side of his face per the report.

Head coach, Etorre Messina, had this to say in regard to his player’s health;

“He’s sick too. He returned from the games in Africa, and he has a sort of hemiparesis on his face,” Messina. “It’s not known whether it’s of a nervous origin or a virus. He made the effort the other night, but it bothers him.”

Poythress has played overseas since the 2019 season when he played for the Atlanta Hawks G-League squad. Currently playing in the Italian league, the former 5-star forward has carved out a great career playing in Europe, including a VTB United League Championship in 2022 while playing in Russia for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

A fan favorite of the BBN during his time in Lexington, now it’s time the fanbase rallies around him once again.

Here’s to hoping for good news on his health front soon.