Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings

The final week of the regular season has arrived for Kentucky Basketball and after such an up and down year, the Wildcats are riding one of their better winning streaks as they come down the final stretch.

Kentucky has defeated Alabama in record fashion, pulled off a come-from-behind win at Mississippi State, and most recently put on another offensive masterpiece Saturday against Arkansas.

The Wildcats have their flaws — specifically on defense — but their explosive offense and ability to not miss a beat when going deep into their rotation is going to make them a tough out when the postseason arrives.

Before they can get there, though, Kentucky has two games left to wrap up their regular season.

The first will be at home on Tuesday night when the Wildcats host Vanderbilt for senior night. Kentucky beat the Commodores by 32 points back in early February and the end result should be the same on Tuesday night.

Saturday is Kentucky’s season finale at Tennessee — a game that will likely decide Kentucky’s seeding for the SEC Tournament. If Kentucky wins, they’re in as a top-4 seed and will receive a double-bye. But if the Wildcats lose, they’ll either need some help from other teams losing to earn that top-4 seed, or they’ll enter the tournament with a worse seed and be forced to start their postseason on Thursday of next week.

Head coach John Calipari is likely urging his team to not think about that, though, and instead focus on avenging their loss to the Volunteers from earlier this season.

As for where the Cats stand in the analytics, they’re ranked 18th overall at KenPom, 16th at EvanMiya, 19th at TeamRankings, 20th at BartTorvik, and 14th at DRatings.

Let us know where you think Kentucky should be ranked in the new AP Top-25 and how they’ll fare in their final two games of the regular season.

Tweet of the Day

Erin Coffel is the new all-time home-run champion for Kentucky Softball!

Headlines

Coffel Shatters Home Run Record as No. 14 Kentucky Beats UNCW – UK Athletics

Senior shortstop Erin Coffel hit a 1-0 pitch over the wall in center field for her Kentucky Softball record-breaking 62nd-career home run Sunday afternoon as No. 14 Kentucky beat UNC Wilmington.

Kentucky Races Past Lipscomb to Sweep Series – UK Athletics

Kentucky baseball earned its second series sweep of the season, defeating Lipscomb 9-1 under a sunny sky at Kentucky Proud Park.

UK has the Depth to Become a National Champion - Vaught’s Views

At every position.

Gymnastics Celebrates Senior Class with New Program Record – UK Athletics

Kentucky’s 198.100 set a new overall score record for the program.

Wildcats are like a Box of Chocolates - Vaught’s Views

Never know who will step up.

Kentucky Falls at No. 9 LSU on Sunday – UK Athletics

Kentucky got 14 points from both Amiya Jenkins and Saniah Tyler.

Dillingham Wanted to Justify Confidence Calipari Had in Him - Vaught’s Views

He’s become their closer.

Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich for scoring record - ESPN

Incredible.

Celtics demolish Warriors, set record with third 50-point win - ESPN

Heavy favorites to win the title this season.

Canadian Background Special for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Vaught’s Views

He’s become a tremendous player.

Award-winning ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies at 72 - ESPN

So sad.

South Carolina finishes 2nd straight perfect regular season - ESPN

But will they win it all?