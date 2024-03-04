Game Glance: Kentucky concludes regular season with Vanderbilt and Tennessee

Another Saturday has come and gone with the Kentucky Wildcats once again casually dropping 110+ points on the opposition.

Kentucky torched the Razorbacks 111-102 in what was another jaw-dropping offensive performance inside Rupp Arena.

For the sake of preserving the great day you’re having, we can skip any concern over the lack of defensive execution and focus solely on the unbelievable ability that this team has to put up points in bunches.

At this point, only so many adjustments can be made and Kentucky will aim to do what they do best — fill up the stat sheets.

Will the formula work once postseason play begins?

We won’t have to wait long to find out.

The regular season comes to a conclusion this week as the Cats play their final two games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Wednesday night, Jerry Stackhouse will bring his 8-21 Commodore team into Rupp Arena for a 9 PM tipoff. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Barring any unforeseen slip-ups, UK should once again roll the second-worst team in the conference similarly to what we saw on February 6th when the Cats spanked Vandy 109-77 on their home floor.

Six UK players scored in double-figures that night led by Antonio Reeves who poured in 24 points. Reeves was an impressive 6-9 from behind the arc, while the team as a whole shot 15/26 from 3-point land.

Nobody is beating Kentucky when they shoot the ball like they did in Nashville last month.

Ezra Manjon is Vandy’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game.

ESPN’s matchup predictor is all in on UK handling business. The tool likes UK to win so much it’s assigned a 98.1% chance at victory for the Cats.

I like those odds.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 9:00 PM EST March 6th, 2024

Location: Rupp Arena - Lexington, Kentucky

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN/SEC Network (check local listings)

Odds: ESPN gives the Cats a 98.1% chance of victory. KenPom has it at 97%, while BartTorvik is at 96%.

Early Predictions: KenPom is going with an 89-69 victory for the Cats, while BartTorvik has it going 91-70 for Kentucky.

Things will get significantly tougher when Kentucky travels to Knoxville to take on #4 Tennessee on Saturday, March 9th.

The game will tip off at 4 PM on CBS for another nationally-televised affair.

The Vols have an insanely difficult schedule to finish the season which could prove to be helpful for Kentucky.

UT handled business over the weekend by taking down #14 Alabama 81-74 on the road on Saturday night in what was an impressive victory.

Instead of a manageable game like Vandy, Tennessee instead has to play a tough matchup against #18 South Carolina on Wednesday night in Columbia.

Worst-case scenario, the Vols will have a chance to clinch at least a share of the SEC regular-season crown against Kentucky, as they lead the SEC by a full game.

ESPN’s matchup predictor doesn’t really think the Cats have much of a chance, giving Tennessee an 84.4% chance at victory inside Thompson-Bowling Arena.

If you follow any SEC hoops that you know priority number one for John Calipari’s team will be slowing down UT’s Dalton Knecht who’s in the midst of a conference player of the year caliber season.

Knecht is averaging over 20 a game and can fill it up from all over the court.

Of course, the first time these two met in Rupp Arena saw Knecht held in check with 16 points on 5/14 shooting. It was fellow seniors Josiah-Jordan James (26 points on 9/18 shooting) and Zakai Zeigler (26 points on 8/11 shooting) who carried the load. That’s how dangerous this Vols team is.

In a year where there aren’t any super teams in college basketball, Tennessee looks fully capable of not only reaching the program’s first Final Four but also winning the national championship.

Kentucky needs to win both games this week to clinch a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. Lose either game, and the Cats likely have to play on Thursday next week and potentially four games in four days if they make the SEC Championship Game.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Location: Thompson-Bowling Arena - Knoxville, Tennessee

TV Channel: CBS

Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jack Givens have the radio call on the UK Sports Radio Network.

Replay: WatchESPN/SEC Network (check local listings)

Odds: ESPN gives the Vols an 84.4% chance of victory. KenPom has it at 97%, while BartTorvik is at 96%.

Early Predictions: KenPom is going with an 87-78 victory for the Vols, while BartTorvik has it going 88-79 for Tennessee.