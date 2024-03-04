John Calipari changed UK’s pregame routine to avoid a letdown against Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats are continuing to find ways to win down the stretch of the regular season.

The Cats have now won three straight after beating Arkansas in the final minutes Saturday afternoon inside of Rupp Arena, escaping with a 111-102 victory.

Looking back to earlier in the season, the Cats barely escaped the Razorbacks in Arkansas, and head coach John Calipari did everything he could to ensure the rematch would not turn into a trap game.

Calipari even changed the team’s pregame routine to prevent a letdown loss in front of Big Blue Nation.

“I was really worried about this game,” Calipari said during postgame interviews. “I had them stay at the hotel last night (Friday). I haven’t done that for a year. We came here and stayed in the hotel and had a meal, and you know what we did this morning? We shot around for a 1:30 pm (ET) game. I don’t ever do that. Breakfast here, and then let’s play this game.”

It’s hard to say if the change-up had any effect on Kentucky’s performance.

On one hand, the Wildcats scored 111 points, the third-most they’ve had in a game this season and the second-most against an SEC team.

However, the defense couldn’t defend much of anything. After surrendering just 57 points in Fayetteville, the Hogs nearly topped that mark in the second half alone (54 points) en route to a 102-point performance, their second-best in a game this season.

Kentucky also trailed by nine with under nine to play after entering the game as a two-touchdown favorite over the Hogs, who are now 14-15 on the season.

So, did Cal changing things up hurt, help, or do nothing for Kentucky?

One clear difference in the two games was the amount of free throws taken. The game at Arkansas saw both teams combine to shoot just 30 free throws.

But in the rematch, that number was more than doubled. Arkansas attempted 28, while Kentucky attempted 42.

Part of that was due to poor defending by Kentucky, but it definitely seemed like the refs were more than happy to call fouls for each team in the rematch.

“I knew this was going to be a really hard game. Do you know why? They got a really good coach, and they got really talented players that can break you down and go get baskets,” Calipari added.

Clearly, Cal had a hunch going into this game and wanted to make sure his guys were entirely prepared against Arkansas. And if nothing else, he deserves credit for changing things up to avoid complacency. That’s something he’s been rightfully accused of plenty over the years, though this has clearly been a season full of change for him, especially in regard to how Kentucky operates offensively.

The Cats have two more regular season games remaining to continue improving before postseason play tips off.

