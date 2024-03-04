Eric Musselman believes Kentucky can win it all

It was a close game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, but the Cats prevailed with a 111-102 win.

Kentucky was a 13-point favorite heading into the game, due to the recent success of a big win against ranked Alabama at home and then coming off hitting a game-winning shot against Mississippi State there was a lot of buzz around the program.

As for Arkansas, they were 14-14 going into the game with a recent home loss to Vanderbilt.

Even with the Razorbacks struggling, they still were able to keep it close, thanks to Khalif Battle going off for 34 points, along with three other Razorbacks scoring in double-digits.

Usually with those types of stats, it would equate to a win, but it did not due to the great offensive performance Kentucky had. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman gave credit to his team but how Kentucky can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“Not sure I’ve been around a team that played this hard, went 27 of 28 from the foul line, had 10 steals, 13 assists, and come away with a loss,” Musselman said during postgame interviews. “But you’re talking about a Kentucky team that can win a national championship.”

Although Kentucky put on another great offensive performance, the defense still needs to improve, as Arkansas shot 53% from the field, 41% from 3, and went 27/28 from the free-throw line.

If the Wildcats can continue to improve their defense before the NCAA Tournament, you could see this team competing for the NCAA National Championship.