NC State stuns Duke while Purdue edges Tennessee to make Final Four

The Final Four is set, and like every instance before it, there’s no Tennessee.

The 2-seeded Vols were looking for the program’s first Final Four berth while taking on 1-seeded Purdue, who was looking for its first Final Four since 1980.

Tennessee appeared to be in good shape early after building a 32-21 lead with 5:12 left in the first half. However, the Boilermakers responded with a 15-2 run to take a two-point lead into halftime.

From there, both teams would trade blows in the second half and were tied at 58-all heading into the final minutes before the Boilermakers pulled out the 72-66 victory.

All-American center Zach Edey finished the game with 40 points and 16 rebounds.

Fellow All-American Dalton Knecht nearly matched Edey step for step with 37 points, but Tennessee ultimately came up short in what was just its second Elite Eight berth all time.

The second game of Easter Sunday saw NC State looking to continue its magical run, while Duke was looking for its first Final Four in the post-Coach K era.

After an ugly first half that saw Duke leading 27-21 at halftime, the Wolfpack erupted for 55 second-half points to race past the Blue Devils for a 76-64 victory. DJ Burns, who actually began his college career at Tennessee, finished with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack.

This is the program’s first Final Four since Jim Valvano led them to a natty in 1983. Before today, NC State hadn’t even been to an Elite Eight since Valvano was roaming the sideline, so that’s two Final Four droughts of 40+ years that ended.

Speaking of droughts, the SEC will be represented next week in Phoenix by Alabama, who’s making its first Final Four appearance in program history. They’ll face heavily favored UConn in one national semifinal, and the other will feature Purdue vs. NC State.