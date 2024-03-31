Sunday Headlines: Adou Thiero Edition

Good morning BBN, and Happy Easter!

The start to this offseason has been a full one for the Kentucky Wildcats. With the John Calipari decision finally made, attention has turned to the stay and to the decisions of the players.

The first domino to fall in those choices was junior forward Adou Thiero. On Thursday, news broke that Thiero would be entering the transfer portal.

On Saturday, he sent a message on Twitter to let the BBN know he’d go through the NBA Draft process while keeping the option of returning to Lexington open.

“After talking to Coach Calipari, I feel it is best at this time to test the waters professionally, entering my name in the 2024 NBA Draft, while keeping all of my options open, including a return to Kentucky,” Thiero wrote. “I’d like to thank the fans, my coaches, and teammates for their support over the last two years. I look forward to going through this process to determine the next step for me.”

Thiero averaged 7.2 PPG on 49% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from 3. He also added five rebounds and just over one block per game.

Calipari and his staff are looking to get more physical this coming season, and losing the player who fits that mold the most from this past season is less than ideal.

But nevertheless, the chance of a Thiero return is on the table. Let’s hope that ends up being the case.

