Malik Monk to miss at least the next month due to injury

The Sacramento Kings exploded onto the scene last season partially on the back of two former Kentucky Wildcats — De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

Fox has been playing like a superstar and continues to as the Kings sit in 8th place in a competitive Western Conference. They finished 3rd in the West last season.

Monk has been a massive spark off the bench and was the favorite to win this year’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award...

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Monk is now set to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL.

This is a huge blow for a Kings need that could certainly use the additional scoring.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento Kings G Malik Monk has suffered a sprained right MCL and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Monk — who’s had a career-best season — needs a Kings run in the Western Conference playoffs to return this season. pic.twitter.com/5Q3isJ0U1N — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2024

Monk averaged 13.5 points per game last season, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from deep. He increased his scoring this season, averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting 44.3% from deep.

He’s also been averaging a career-best 5.1 assists per game while leading all players in the NBA in points (1,110) and assists (370) off the bench. He’s already played in 72 games this season, so he still meets the minimum of 65 games played to be eligible for awards.

With the NBA Playoffs just weeks away, Monk could return to the hardwood if the Kings made a deep playoff run. The playoffs typically run until late May or early June.

But for now, Monk appears unlikely to make it back prior to the commencement of the playoffs.

With the Kings set to face a top-three seed if they make it through the play-in tournament, his absence will be especially missed in the team’s first-round series.

The 26-year-old former Wildcat standout has found a home in the NBA, and he’s been surging in Sacramento, making this an even more discouraging time to get injured. Regardless, he should be able to bounce back strong, and hopefully, he’ll be able to get back onto the court this season.