Saturday Headlines: Boogie Fland named New York High School Player of the Year

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats offseason has begun as they start looking throughout the transfer portal for players that fit what John Calipari and his staff are looking for regarding next season's roster.

With the No. 2 ranked freshman class incoming, Coach Cal has landed one of the top guards in the class in 5-star combo guard Boogie Fland. A top 20 player in the class, Fland has now added a huge accolade to his resume as he was named the MaxPreps New York High School Player of the Year.

Playing for Archbishop Stepinac, the senior guard had an incredible season that included him averaging 19.2 PPG on 46% shooting from the field and 36% from three. He also added 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals on the season.

With it starting to look like the back-court will be wide open next season, adding a player with an all-around game like Fland is going to hopefully pay huge dividends on the court. Winning this award in a talent-rich state such as New York only adds to the confidence the BBN should have in the freshman guard to produce.

Tweet of the Day

Recruiting News:



I spoke with Liam McNeely on his de-commitment from Indiana and his current recruiting situation.



"I personally reached out to Indiana, spoke with Coach Mike Woodson and had a direct conversation with him," McNeeley told ESPN.



“I expressed my utmost respect… pic.twitter.com/ou3JuSHO3L — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) March 29, 2024

The Cats seem to be in contention for another uncommitted 5-star in the class of 2024.

Headlines

Won Mississippi: No. 15 Kentucky Claims Series Opener at No. 22 Ole Miss – UK Athletics

Johnny Hummel induced a groundball to end No. 15 Kentucky’s thrill-ride of a 5-3 victory over No. 22 Ole Miss at Swayze Stadium on a perfect night for baseball, giving the Wildcats the most true road wins in the SEC to this point of the season.

Kentucky Basketball season ticket holders win case over Rupp Arena re-seating process- KSR

Huge news in regards to Rupp next season.

Jack Gohlke throws more daggers towards Kentucky-KSR

This guy has become a super star.

Kenny Brooks introductory press conference- Cats Pause

Listen to what the new UK WBB had to say as he was introduced to the BBN.

Transfer portal tracker for UK MBB- Cats Pause

Keep track of who the Cats have contacted and who is portaling here.

Eagles and Jets complete trade-ESPN

A big trade for both teams.

Hoskins slide spices up Brewers vs Mets- ESPN

We already have some baseball fireworks!

Brian Kelly to say which team will draft Jayden Daniels- CBS

Draft day is almost here.