Adou Thiero playing through a broken thumb?

The Kentucky Wildcats grinded out another win on Saturday as they knocked off the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena.

For the first time all season, John Calipari and his staff had the full roster available for the entire game. With Tre Mitchell’s return, all seemed to be heading in the right direction from the injury bug. However after a tweet last night it appears one player is battling a broken thumb.

According to Adou Thiero’s father, Almamy Thiero, the talented forward is playing through a broken thumb. As you can see in the photo above, it’s likely his left hand, which currently has the thumb taped up.

Even a Broken thumb do not stop Adou from Dunking. You are a true warrior Son.. https://t.co/7fMO0hMLuu — Almamy Thiero (@ThieroAlmamy) March 3, 2024

Playing 18 minutes on Saturday, Thiero finished with five points on 2/4 shooting. He also added three assists, two rebounds, and a block.

After battling a back injury that kept him out for eight games in the middle of the season, Thiero has turned into one of the go-to forwards on this team. A solid defender and explosive athlete on offense, he fits in perfectly alongside a team filled with shooters.

Already a fan favorite to most in the BBN, once they hear he is battling through a broken thumb, they will grow to like him even more.

