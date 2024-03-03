SEC Power Rankings and updated standings entering final week of regular season

Not a ton of movement in the SEC this week, but there were a lot of interesting results as Tennessee went to Alabama and picked up a massive win. Now, there is just one week remaining to decide the seeding for the SEC Tournament.

Here is how the SEC Power Rankings stand after Week 9:

Previous Rank: 1

The Vols picked up two massive wins this week as they defeated Auburn at home before hitting the road and taking down Alabama 81-74. The Vols have another tough week to close out the regular season, as they are at South Carolina before hosting Kentucky.

Previous Rank: 2

Alabama took care of business on the road against Ole Miss and then had a massive home matchup against Tennessee on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Tide, they did not defend home court as the Vols get the 81-4 win. Alabama closes out the regular season with games against Florida and Arkansas.

Previous Rank: 3

The Cats went 2-0 this week as they pulled out a close one on the road on Tuesday night against Mississippi State 91-89. They followed that up with a comeback home victory over Arkansas on Saturday. Kentucky will have one more easy game on Wednesday night against Vanderbilt before hitting the road for the last regular season test on Saturday against Tennessee.

4. South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4)

Previous Rank: 4

The Gamecocks had two scares this week but managed to pull both games out and go 2-0 on the week with wins over Texas A&M and Florida. Now they turn their attention to a massive home game on Wednesday against Tennessee before hitting the road for the regular season finale against Mississippi State.

5. Auburn Tigers (22-7, 11-5)

Previous Rank: 5

The Tigers had a tough road matchup against Tennessee that they lost 92-84. However, they bounced back on Saturday with a dominating 78-63 win over Mississippi State. Auburn ends the season with games against Missouri and Georgia as they look to get a top 4 seed for the SEC Tournament.

6. Florida Gators (20-9, 10-6)

Previous Rank: 6

The Gators took care of business at home against Missouri before hitting the road for a chance to make a big statement against South Carolina. Unfortunately for the Gators, they were not able to pull off the road victory. They will get another chance to make a statement on Tuesday when they face Alabama before their season finale against Vanderbilt.

Previous Rank: 8

LSU had an undefeated week as they took care of business against Georgia and Vanderbilt. They end the season with two favorable matchups against Arkansas and Missouri as they hope to make some noise in the SEC Tournament.

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8)

Previous Rank: 7

The Bulldogs followed up their 2-0 week with a 0-2 week as they fell at home to Kentucky by just two points before hitting the road and falling to Auburn on Saturday. They have two tough matchups against Texas A&M and South Carolina to end the season.

9. Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 7-9)

Previous Rank: 9

Ole Miss dropped their first game of the week against Alabama but bounced back on Saturday with a win over Missouri. The Rebels close out the season with games against Georgia and Texas A&M.

10. Texas A&M Aggies (16-13, 7-9)

Previous Rank: 10

The Aggies started their week with a game against South Carolina as they tried to get back on track with a big win. That did not happen against the Gamecocks, but they were able to get the win on Saturday against Georgia to get back in the win column. They end their regular season with games against Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Previous Rank: 11

The Bulldogs went 0-2 this week as they fell to LSU 67-66 and 70-56 on Saturday to Texas A&M. Georgia will look to end their season on a high note with games against Ole Miss and Auburn.

12. Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11)

Previous Rank: 12

The Razorbacks had an unfortunate loss to Vanderbilt to start their week. Then they went on the road to face a surging Kentucky team and had a late 9-point lead but ultimately fell to the Cats 111-102. They end their season with games against LSU and Alabama.

Previous Rank: 13

Vandy picked up another SEC win this week as they defeated Arkansas on the road. Unfortunately, they could not defend home court as they lost 75-61 to LSU. They will close their regular season out with games at Kentucky and home against Florida.

Previous Rank: 14

Missouri now only has two more chances to win an SEC regular season game as they dropped both games this week to Florida and Ole Miss. The final week holds matchups against Auburn and LSU.

And here are the updated SEC standings entering the final week via the SEC.