John Calipari sends a firm message on losing: “I want to suffer”

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled out a win in front of their home crowd Saturday, sweeping the Arkansas Razorbacks in the season series. It wasn’t the strongest win, but they came out on top, winning 111-102 after trailing by nine with under nine minutes left.

In March, winning is all that matters. However, it was far from the prettiest game, and some may have had their doubts about if Kentucky could pull it out.

After all, the Cats have a slew of bad losses on the season, and while they avoided one, John Calipari spoke on his passion regarding this team and how losing impacts him.

“I want to suffer for at least five hours. I want to be so miserable that I am going to do everything that I can to help the team win,” Calipari said on UK’s postgame radio show.

Some people believe that John Calipari doesn't care about losing. I can assure you that is not the case.



Rest assured, BBN, your coach hates losing just as much as you. This group has potential, and he will clearly do what he can to get the most out of them.