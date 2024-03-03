DJ Wagner had arguably his best game of the season against Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats made a comeback on Saturday afternoon to get the 111-102 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It was a very good day for one Wildcat in particular, as DJ Wagner had arguably his best game in a Kentucky jersey.

Wagner has struggled since coming back from the ankle injury that kept him out of a few games.

However, John Calipari kept saying that it would take him time to get back in a rhythm after not touching a basketball for a couple of weeks.

On Saturday, it looked like Wagner was returning to his normal form and then some as he started the game hitting two 3s and added another later in the half to score 9 first half points all from deep.

For the game, Wagner finished with 19 points on 6/7 shooting from the field, 4/5 from 3, and 3/4 on free throws. It wasn’t that long ago when he went a full month — January 23rd vs. South Carolina to February 24th vs. Alabama — without hitting a triple.

Wagner also added a rebound and played some very solid defense down the stretch when Kentucky made their comeback. In fact, it was Wagner instead of Reeves in the game in the final eight minutes.

Not because Reeves wasn’t scoring the ball, but because Wagner was scoring the ball and doing all of the other things very well.

Hopefully, this is a sign that Wagner is officially back because this team needs Wagner to play at the level we saw Saturday if they are going to reach their goal and make the Final Four.

The media spoke with DJ Wagner after the game!



Take a listen. pic.twitter.com/xwiulmUlMP — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 2, 2024

