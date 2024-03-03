Where Kentucky stands in 247 Sports’ way-too-early predictions for the 2024 SEC Football season

We are still a long way from the start of a new college football season, but it is never too early to start projecting the results of next season.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports released their way-too-early order of finish in the SEC next season with each team’s projected record.

Georgia, Texas, and Ole Miss are all tied to first place in the SEC projection, with each finishing 11-1 on the season and 7-1 in the SEC.

As for the Kentucky Wildcats, they are projected to finish 10th in the SEC with an overall record of 7-5 and an SEC record of 3-5.

“The meat of Kentucky’s 2024 season will be served in the opening month with the Wildcats battling South Carolina, Georgia and Ole Miss within the first five weeks. The slate softens a bit after that prior to a three-game gauntlet over a five-week stretch in November to close things out. The Wildcats go to Neyland Stadium to battle Tennessee, travel to Texas three weeks later and then close with a grand opportunity to beat arch-rival Louisville for the sixth consecutive year. We’re calling losses to Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Tennessee and Texas for another 7-5 finish in the Bluegrass State.”

You can check out the full projections here.

Do you agree or disagree with 247 Sports’ projection for the Cats in 2024? Let us know in the comments!