Friday Headlines: Transfer Portal Madness

March Madness is always sure to be full of upsets, even away from the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky forward Adou Thiero announced Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Talk about a shock to the fanbase and — if he stays in the portal/leaves the program — what a serious blow for a team wanting to focus on toughness for next season.

Thiero has the defensive energy and would bring a veteran mindset that most other transfer portal players won’t match. He also has two years of continuity with Kentucky.

Combined with Thiero’s likely departure, Kentucky fans also received some good news on Thursday when it was reported the program had reached out to Milwaukee Panthers guard BJ Freeman.

Ironically, Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers were topped by Oakland to just miss the NCAA Tournament.

Last season he averaged 21 points, grabbed more than six rebounds and dished over four assists per game.

With Antonio Reeves finished at Kentucky, finding players with both veteran leadership and the ability to score efficiently are at the top of the priority list.

Let us know your reaction to Thiero leaving and if Kentucky should fully pursue Freeman.

