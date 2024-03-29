BJ Freeman is “willing to do whatever to win and put another banner up there at Kentucky”

Kentucky Wildcats fans should probably get to know the name BJ Freeman.

Things seem to be moving positively with the Kentucky transfer target from Milwaukee.

Freeman recently spoke to KSR’s Jacob Polacheck and gave an interesting quote about his ability to do whatever is needed to win a championship.

“I’m willing to do whatever to win and put another banner up there at Kentucky,” he said.

Safe to say he’s quite interested in what the program has to offer as he decides where to play his final season of college hoops.

Speaking of, Freeman said in the interview he plans on playing in college next season. He originally planned on testing the NBA Draft waters but now plans to play in college and is focused on finding his next school.

Freeman also said his decision timetable is within the next month, so this won’t be a portal recruitment that lingers for too long. From the looks of it, Kentucky is very interested in the 6-foot-6 guard, and they should be.

This past season at Milwaukee, Freeman averaged 21.1 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Villanova, Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas A&M are just a few of other schools to reach out to the 6-foot-6 native of North Carolina.

Interestingly enough, this comes on the same day Kentucky watched current guard Adou Thiero enter the transfer portal. Could Freeman be his potential replacement?

It seems like Kentucky has its first major transfer target of the offseason, so this is definitely worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Be sure to read the entire interview at KSR, including his plans for potential visits with interested schools.

