Another homegrown player on UK’s roster next season will come in as a proven winner

It’s been a wild ride for Kentucky Basketball fans over the past several days after another early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

All weekend, the Big Blue Nation was on pins and needles waiting to hear from John Calipari.

On Monday evening, UK’s head man provided some insight into his mindset heading into next season, as well as praise for his incoming class of freshmen.

It’s understandable if you couldn’t stomach the idea of following any basketball after Kentucky’s loss to Oakland, but if you could, the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena did not disappoint, especially if you’re a University of Kentucky fan.

Lyon County’s Travis Perry put on an absolute show and brought the ultimate hardware back to his small town.

Calipari was impressed with Perry when discussing the KHSAA title run on his radio show with Tom Leach on Monday night.

“I told Ryan (Perry), Travis’ dad who coached the team, ‘What an accomplishment.’ He’s had that team together since they were 7th and 8th graders. They just stayed together. He’s got a gym on his property. Travis, to do what he did as a young player...he was a gamer.“ Coach Cal said while also reminding listeners that Lyon County High School has less than 300 students.

It’s still mind-boggling to me that Travis Perry tallied 5,481 points in his high school career, making him Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer. I feel like I could be left wide open season after season and still not be able to put up the type of numbers that we’ve seen from Perry.

Will he be ready to play next season similarly to what we saw fellow Kentuckian Reed Sheppard?

Only time will tell, and let’s try to remember that Reed Sheppard was the national freshman of the year. It’s unfair to put that kind of pressure on a kid, but by all indications, Travis Perry will be exactly how John Calipari described him — a gamer.

