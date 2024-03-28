AJ Storr enters transfer portal, per report

It is officially transfer portal season across college basketball.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, they’ve already seen Adou Thiero go portaling and are expected to lose several others this offseason to the portal.

With that in mind, there are plenty of roster spots to fill on one of the premier programs in the country. That should attract some top-tier talent, and one of the better players in the country has officially entered his name into the portal as of this morning.

According to a report by Jamie Shaw of On3, Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr has officially entered his name into the portal. He will also test the NBA Draft waters while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Wisconsin sophomore AJ Storr has officially entered the transfer portal @On3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/H8SNU0PieH pic.twitter.com/gIC9E53kh7 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 28, 2024

Storr has a solid season for the Badgers, averaging 16.8 PPG on 43% shooting from the field and 32% from 3. He also added 3.9 rebounds and one assist per game.

Originally from Rockford (IL), the 6-foot-7 and 205-pound guard has immediately become one of the biggest names in the portal and will have plenty of suitors across the country.

It is too early to know exactly who has reached out, but with the loss of Thiero to the portal, this should absolutely be a call that the Kentucky staff makes.

The offseason has officially kicked off. Should have a clearer picture of where this roster is headed in the coming days.

