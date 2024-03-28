Kentucky NIL collective is partnering with John Legend for an NIL event

The Kentucky Wildcats will have a major NIL event featuring John Legend.

That’s right. ‘The’ John Legend will be at Central Bank Center on May 10th for an NIL-related event for Kentucky Football.

The Kentucky Football NIL collective, The 15 Club, has announced the formation of 500 Strong, a group of VIP NIL donors that will have unique and interactive experiences to benefit UK.

It launches May 10th with a private John Legend VIP concert for Kentucky Football NIL.

The 15 Club is proud to announce the 500 Strong and its inaugural event: An Evening with John Legend Presented by Lexus of Lexington! This is the first of many VIP Experiences that 500 Strong Members will enjoy!

“We are excited to launch the 500 Strong Membership Program within The Kentucky 15 Club,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of The Kentucky 15 Club, in a press release. “This initiative represents a unique opportunity for fans to engage with the University of Kentucky Football Program in a meaningful way while enjoying unforgettable experiences. ‘An Evening with John Legend,’ presented by Lexus of Lexington, is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for our members.”

You’re probably asking yourself, how is Kentucky connected to John Legend?

Legend’s nephew is Anthony Brown-Stephens, a sophomore wide receiver on the team. Brown-Stephens, a 4-star recruit out of Ohio in the class of 2023, finished his senior season with 83 catches for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns.

As a true freshman at Kentucky this past season, he played in all 13 games and caught five passes for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Safe to say this should help Kentucky Football’s NIL efforts.

