Kentucky contacts BJ Freeman

Losing early in the NCAA Tournament is no bueno, but if there’s one very small good thing to come out of it, it’s that it gives Kentucky Basketball an earlier chance to focus on the transfer portal.

We already know Kentucky has reached out to Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi and UT San Antonio guard Jordan Ivy Curry.

The Wildcats have now reached out to Milwaukee guard BJ Freeman, according to Portal Updates.

Freeman recently announced that he is declaring for the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal, so it’s not a done deal that he will play college ball next season.

Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman tells Portal Updates that he's heard from the following schools since entering:



Kentucky

Texas A&M

Kansas

Syracuse

Villanova

Xavier

Mississippi State

Arizona State

Tennessee

Missouri

UCF

Colorado

Arkansas



Freeman, a 6'6" guard averaged… pic.twitter.com/WrGSAnlB0s — PortalUpdates (@portal_updates) March 28, 2024

One of the most sought-after players to enter the portal thus far, Freeman is also drawing interest from the Kansas Jayhawks, Texas A&M Aggies, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

As a junior this past season in the Horizon League, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Freeman averaged 21.1 points (42.2% shooting and 35.1% shooting), 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Freeman is easily one of the best players to enter the portal thus far, so Kentucky was smart to make early contact. How much of a target he’ll be remains to be seen. My guess is Kentucky will focus more on other players who aren’t testing the NBA waters since that process could potentially last several months.

Still, this will be a name to monitor going forward for John Calipari and Co.

