Thursday Headlines: Pat Kelsey to Louisville Edition

After a long coaching search that saw more than its fair share of twists and turns, Louisville Basketball has its next coach.

Pat Kelsey is set to become the next head coach of the Cardinals program.

This coaching search did not go quite like anyone expected. Scott Drew was thought to be the first realistic option, then Dusty May, and at one point, even Richard Pitino was thought to be the favorite with plenty of other names in-between, but ultimately, Kelsey is set to be the next coach of the Cardinals.

Kelsey has had plenty of success at the mid-major level. The 48-year-old Cincinnati native has compiled a 75-27 record as the head coach of the College of Charleston over the last three seasons, making back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

Before that, Kelsey spent nine seasons at Winthrop, with a record of 186-95 with 2 appearances in the NCAA Tournament (Winthrop would’ve made the field in 2020 but the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19).

Kelsey does have Power Five Conference experience as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech, but in his first Power Five Conference head-coaching job, Kelsey will certainly have his work cut out for him. He takes over a Louisville program that has won just 12 games and finished last in the ACC the last two seasons.

Due to the transfer portal, rebuilds can happen a lot quicker now, so it will be interesting to see how Kelsey goes about rebuilding the Louisville roster this offseason with several of the players on last year’s squad already in the portal.

What do you think of the hire, BBN?

Tweet of the Day

John Calipari tells @KeithFarmer18 individual meetings with players on the 2023-24 roster about how they're feeling about the future (staying at UK/going to the NBA/possibly entering the transfer portal) will begin Thursday. — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) March 27, 2024

We could start hearing some announcements soon.

