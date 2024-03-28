Jalen Blackmon enters transfer portal

With John Calipari staying as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats next season, the offseason has turned to the point of stay-or-go decisions for the current roster.

Several UK players will have a choice to make in the coming weeks, including Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner, while Adou Thiero is already in the transfer portal.

With some serious holes in the guard position for next season at the moment, one player has entered the transfer portal that has very close ties to the Kentucky program.

That player is Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon. Jeff Borzello of ESPN was the first to report that Blackmon will go portaling.

NEWS: Stetson star guard Jalen Blackmon has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Ranked 10th nationally in scoring with 21.3 PPG this season, had 43 points in the ASUN title game. First-team All-ASUN selection. Brother played at Indiana, father played at Kentucky. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 27, 2024

Blackmon, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard from Marion (IN), started his collegiate career at Grand Canyon University before heading to Stetson in May 2022. He originally held offers from Houston, Miami (OH), and Ball State.

Blackmon had a great season for the Hatters, averaging 21.3 PPG on 42.8% shooting from the field and 38.1% from 3. He also added 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the year.

The son of former Kentucky player James Blackmon Sr., it would not be shocking to see John Calipari and his staff reach out, especially with the need for scorers in the backcourt. Also, don’t be shocked to see Indiana enter the mix. Jalen’s brother, James Blackmon Jr., played for the Hoosiers from 2014-17.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!