Where Kentucky players landed in The Ringer’s latest NBA Mock Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are now entering the portion of the offseason that is filled with stay-or-go decisions.

Over the years, the mantra among the BBN has been to expect a whole new roster, and that still seems to be the case this season. In the past, it has been primarily all to the NBA Draft, and once again this season, John Calipari and his staff are expecting to see a good showing.

In the latest mock draft by Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer, he had four Wildcats hear their names called.

Leading off for Kentucky, O’Connor has Reed Sheppard headed to the Utah Jazz with the ninth pick. This is notable, as O’Connor recently had Sheppard going No. 1 overall. Perhaps the rough ending to Sheppard’s season and more scrutiny being applied has led to his stock dropping enough that a return to Kentucky might not be as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Shortly after, O’Connor projected Rob Dillingham as the 11th pick to the Windy City to play for the Chicago Bulls.

From there, the next player to hear his name called comes in the second round as Justin Edwards heads to the Portland Trail Blazers with the 40th overall pick. The last player projected to hear his name called on Draft Night is DJ Wagner as O’Connor has him slated to head to the Detroit Pistons with the 51st pick.

Overall, it would be a solid showing from the UK program, but it is another mock draft that still does not feature Antonio Reeves. Will the talented guard be able to work his way into a selection over the next few months? My guess is yes, though he can still carve out a long NBA career if he goes undrafted. Just would be nice to see him get a nice payday early on.

We should start to hear some rumblings over the next few days about where players might be leaning. Don’t be shocked to see all four underclassmen heading to the NBA, however. That’s what history has taught us to expect until told otherwise.