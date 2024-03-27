John Calipari and Mitch Barnhart holding TV interview on Wednesday

This should be interesting.

Following their much-anticipated meeting Tuesday about the state of Kentucky Basketball, head coach John Calipari and athletics director Mitch Barnhart will hold a TV interview Wednesday, which will air on the 5 pm ET edition of LEX 18 News and on BBN Tonight at 7:30 pm ET.

Barnhart announced the news on Twitter.

Must see TV tonight beginning at 5 PM on @LEX18News and at 730 on @BBNTonight https://t.co/xdYfgKr6MJ — Jennifer Evans Smith (@jensmithLEX18) March 27, 2024

This is a positive development, especially with how little Calipari and Barnhart appear in public together. It’s well-known that they don’t have a great relationship, but given how far Kentucky has fallen, it’s one of many things that needed to change this offseason, so...progress!

The hope was Calipari and Barnhart would hold a press conference for all media to attend and ask the hard questions that need to be asked about the direction of this program, so here’s to hoping those questions will still be asked in this interview.

Will you be tuning in?