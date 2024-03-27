Tucker Kattus commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are back on the board in the class of 2025.

On Wednesday, Kentucky landed a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Tucker Kattus. He’s the younger brother of current Wildcats tight end Josh Kattus.

In addition, their other brother, tight end Justin Kattus (pictured above to the left), will join Kentucky as a walk-on for the 2024 season, so that’s three from the Kattus family that Kentucky is set to have on the roster in 2025.

Hailing from St. Xavier in Cincinnati, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Kattus is rated as a 3-star prospect by On3, 247 Sports, and Rivals, while ESPN does not yet have an evaluation on him. His highest ranking is 19th in the state of Ohio at Rivals. On3 has him ranked 26th in the state and 44th among interior offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

Kattus commits to Kentucky while holding scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, and Missouri Tigers, among others.

Recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow was Kentucky’s primary recruiter.

Kattus’ father, Eric Kattus, was a tight end who played college football at Michigan and spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (1986-91) and New York Jets (1992).

Check out some highlights of Kattus in action from his junior season.

