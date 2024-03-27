Antoine Walker still all in on John Calipari

It is finally official. John Calipari will return as the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

After a few days of back-and-forth among the fanbase, the Hall-of-Fame Head Coach is going to patrol the sidelines for the Cats for his 16th season. Although the pressure will be high, now it turns to putting the roster in place to potentially make a run next season.

Opinions have been everywhere across this fanbase on the future of the program and Calipari, as we have seen plenty of support from guys like Jay Bilas and DeMarcus Cousins.

We can now add another former UK player to those who believe keeping Coach Cal was for the best.

Wildcat legend Antoine Walker joined the Zach Gelb show on CBS Sports Radio and voiced his support for Calipari.

“Oh yes, I’m definitely still all in,” said Walker.

It hasn’t been the prettiest last few days, but it seems they have been important ones for the trajectory of this program. Hearing some support from a player not in the Cal era will hopefully help bring some more unity to the fanbase going forward.

The sport has changed, and John Calipari hasn’t done the best job of adapting. Now is his chance to prove us all wrong.