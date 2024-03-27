Wednesday Headlines: John Calipari staying and Kenny Brooks is hired

Good morning, BBN!

What a day Tuesday was for everyone.

First, we had some great Women’s Basketball news. Kenny Brooks is headed to Lexington to coach the Women’s Basketball team.

It’s been a rough couple of years under Kyra Elzy, who led the Cats to back-to-back losing seasons, so Mitch and the team decided it was time for a change.

Brooks has 22 years of head coaching experience with tenures at Virginia Tech and JMU, amassing a 180-82 record and even taking the Hokies to his first Final Four last season.

This is exactly what the women’s team needed.

Later last night, Calipari had his meeting with Mitch Barnhart and it was reported that he’s coming back to Kentucky for another season, which Mitch himself later confirmed.

As we normally do at the end of every season, Coach Calipari and I have had conversations about the direction of our men’s basketball program and I can confirm that he will return for his 16th season as our head coach. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 27, 2024

And of course, that was met with a lot of BBN heading to Twitter to give their strong opinions about it.

Despite all the justified criticism, it won’t change anything. The best thing for everyone to do is look forward and hope a couple of key pieces from this team return with Cal.

Cal needs to worry about one thing: Winning.

This offseason should be fun...

Love to see all of the praise!

Free Space: No. 15 Kentucky Takes Advantage of 19 Free Bases in Win – UK Athletics

On a night when it drew 14 walks and five hit by pitch, No. 15 Kentucky finally broke the dam in a six-run seventh inning on the way to a 9-5 victory over Miami University.

Kenny Brooks Named Kentucky Women’s Basketball Head Coach - UK Athletics

Great breakdown of Brooks and highlights his record by year.

Kentucky Booster details NIL disconnect behind-the-scenes of basketball program - KSR

A very odd and concerning development.

John Calipari Will Return as Kentucky HC Despite March Madness Upset Loss to Oakland - Bleacher Report

Seeing the breakdown of the last five years is... not fun.

March Madness 2024: Our experts reset their NCAA Tournament bracket picks with updated Sweet 16 predictions - CBS Sports

It’s going to be a very entertaining weekend.

Lakers erase 19-point 4th-quarter deficit, outlast Bucks in 2OT stunner without LeBron James - Yahoo Sports

Lakers are trending up.

Shohei Ohtani’s reps decline to say which authorities contacted to report theft - ESPN

Biggest story in sports.

What did we learn about the USMNT this international break? - NBC Sports

Things continuing to look up for the USMNT.

Questions for each SEC team in spring: Alabama’s defense, Texas and Oklahoma debuts among storylines to follow - CBS Sports

The SEC is unfair.

Steelers have a revelatory deadline approaching in Russell Wilson-Justin Fields QB conundrum - Yahoo Sports

Neither? (Kidding)

NFL owners approve massive revamp to kickoff play - ESPN

Very excited for this!