Mitch Barnhart releases statement on John Calipari decision

Earlier Tuesday, news broke that John Calipari would remain the head coach of Kentucky Basketball.

The man largely responsible for this decision is athletics director Mitch Barnhart.

So late Tuesday night, Barnhart released a statement about the decision on Twitter.

“As we normally do at the end of every season, Coach Calipari and I have had conversations about the direction of our men’s basketball program, and I can confirm that he will return for his 16th season as our head coach,” wrote Barnhart.

Barnhart was Kentucky’s AD when Calipari first arrived in 2009. He also gave the head coach a contract extension in 2019 that, even five years later, would carry a buyout of over $33 million if Calipari were fired.

It’s no secret that Calipari and Barnhart don’t have the greatest relationship, one that rarely sees them together in any setting. Will that change going forward?

That’s just one of many questions facing the future of Kentucky.