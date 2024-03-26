Jordan Ivy-Curry drawing interest from Kentucky

We have a new name to watch for in the transfer portal for Kentucky Basketball.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Kentucky is among the schools to reach out to UT San Antonio guard Jordan Ivy-Curry.

24/7 High School Hoops broke the news first.

UTSA transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry tells me Xavier, Kentucky and Auburn are the latest schools to be in contact.



Ivy-Curry began his career playing two seasons at UTSA before playing one at Pacific. He then transferred back to UTSA for the 23-24 season.



Originally an unranked class of 2020 recruit, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Ivy-Curry began his career at UTSA and spent two years there, then transferred to Pacific for the 2022-23 season. After a year there, Ivy-Curry jumped back into the portal and returned to UTSA.

Because Ivy-Curry was a two-time transfer, he wasn’t deemed eligible until December of this past season. Once eligible, he appeared in 21 games off the bench and averaged a team-high 17.1 points per game. He also ranked second on the team with 3.0 assists per game and was third among Roadrunners in rebounding at 5.2 boards per game. He shot 40.1% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point land.

