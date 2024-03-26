Kenny Brooks named new Kentucky women’s basketball head coach

Lost in the clutter of the last five days has been an ongoing coaching search for the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team.

After a few weeks of interviews, Mitch Barnhart has landed the next coach to help propel the UK WBB program back to prominence.

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks has accepted the position and will be named the new head coach at UK, it was announced Tuesday.

This news might have been one of the worst-kept secrets over the last few days, as Brooks was reported to be the leading candidate heading into the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Then after a report by Matt Jones of KSR on Tuesday morning, it all came together quite quickly.

Brooks comes to Lexington after spending eight seasons coaching the Hokies, which included a Final Four run last season. In seven of those eight seasons, he has led the program to 20+ wins and just took the Hokies to their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament. He also led the Hokies to a Final Four trip in the 2023 tournament.

Brooks began his head-coaching career at James Madison, where he went 337–121 overall from 2002-16 before leaving for Virginia Tech, where he went 180-82 overall from 2016-24. That includes a 56-13 mark over the last two seasons.

Add in the recruiting success alongside all of that, and it appears Mitch has hit a home-run in finding someone who could potentially turn this program around quickly.

Sounds like it could be a fun year in Memorial next season.

Welcome to the BBN, Coach Brooks!