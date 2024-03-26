Tuesday Headlines: Mitch Barnhart meeting with John Calipari

The John Calipari drama continues as the Kentucky Basketball program has now gone five days without much comment after the team’s loss to Oakland in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Calipari was short on words the night of the loss and spent the weekend away from Lexington, returning home on Sunday in time for his weekly radio appearance with Tom Leach.

There was speculation yesterday that athletic director Mitch Barnhart would take Cal’s place in the interview with Leach, but Calipari quickly put that to bed and made a solid attempt to say all of the right things on air.

One of Calipari’s first questions was if he and Barnhart had yet met to review the season.

The UK basketball coach answered “no” but did say they would likely meet today or some point this week at the latest.

Considering the two have not sat down and talked, it’s still “possible” the program could move on from Calipari. However, it’s hard to see Barnhart allowing Calipari to do the show with Leach and then talk as much about making future improvements as he did on Monday.

A final decision on Calipari’s future will almost certainly be discussed in that meeting, and, for Kentucky fans, let’s hope significant changes are made in the overall structure of the program.

"When you gave (Calipari) less to manage, he was excellent."@gbbcountry said this and I think it's a good point. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 26, 2024

Agree with this?

