Lexington newspaper misspells John Calipari’s name on the front page

We all make typos from time to time, myself included, but on Monday, the Lexington Herald-Leader had one to remember.

With John Calipari’s status as the Kentucky Wildcats head coach up in the air, the Lexington news outlet printed a commentary article about the Kentucky coach.

The issue is that someone must have been thinking of Coach K, as Calipari was misspelled “Kalipari” on the front page.

What makes it more comical is that Calipari’s name is spelled correctly in the caption and the article itself.

As Matt Jones pointed out, Calipari is one of, if not the most, famous people in the state of Kentucky. Yet, despite living in Lexington for 15 years, he is not prone to having his name misspelled.

Printed newspapers are becoming less and less popular, but this one is certainly one fans might want to grab for their collection.