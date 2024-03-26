 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to John Calipari staying with UK

Coach Cal ain’t done yet.

By Jason Marcum
John Calipari Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

Kentucky Basketball head coach John Calipari is staying in Lexington.

Following a Tuesday meeting with athletics director Mitch Barnhart, news broke that Kentucky will retain Calipari. The program will likely undergo changes moving forward, but those have yet to be unveiled.

Going into Monday, there was seemingly a chance that Calipari would not be brought back. Combined with the public outcry for him to be fired, this has easily been one of the most tumultuous periods in the Coach Cal era, one that began with immense success — four Final Four berths and an NCAA National Championship — but has sadly been a shell of that since 2019, the last time the program even reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Saying this, we pretty much knew by Monday evening that Cal would be staying, and final confirmation came Tuesday evening.

This will now be a very big year for both Calipari and Barnhart.

Now, here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

