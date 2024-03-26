Kentucky has continued to trend downward since John Calipari got lifetime contract

Ever since the 2020-21 season, the Kentucky Basketball program hasn’t been the same.

Many thought that the disastrous 9-16 years was just due to injuries and COVID-19 limiting the development of a brand-new Kentucky that was largely made up of freshmen who didn’t have a real offseason to prepare.

Then the 2021-22 season came around, where the Cats finished 26-8 and 14-4 in SEC play. Everyone thought Kentucky was back. The Cats earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and many people thought they could make a deep run, but they lost in the first round to 15-seed Saint Peter’s.

The next season was up and down throughout the whole year. Kentucky lost nearly all of its biggest games vs. teams like Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, and others, then lost to Vanderbilt in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Cats did win their first NCAA Tournament game since the 2018-2019 season in defeating Providence, only to lose to Kansas State in the Round of 32, finishing the season 22-12 overall and 12-6 in SEC play.

This past year, Kentucky looked like a contender early on, but they did suffer an awful loss to UNC Wilmington that put a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Although the season was a bit bumpy, everyone thought they could make a run in both the SEC and NCAA Tournament...

Then the postseason came, and it went about as bad as humanly possible. Kentucky lost in the Quarterfinals again for a second consecutive year, this time getting manhandled by a Texas A&M team that was on the bubble.

Kentucky still went on to get a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the first round to 14-seed Oakland.

As Chris Fisher pointed out, Kentucky has been in a downward spiral ever since 2019, when John Calipari got his lifetime contract.

John Calipari before his lifetime contract:



305-71 overall (.811)

23-4 SEC Tournament

31-8 NCAA Tournament



John Calipari since his lifetime contract:



105-52 overall (.669)

1-4 SEC Tournament

1-3 NCAA Tournament — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) March 22, 2024

Ironically, Calipari once spoke about how Kentucky had this kind of stretch before he arrived in Lexington.

Back in 2014, Calipari published a book called Players First: Coaching from the Inside Out, in the book he mentioned how Kentucky only won two NCAA Tournament games in four years.

“The team had won a total of just two NCAA tournament games in the previous four seasons, and over the last two, it had lost twenty-seven games,” Calipari says in his book. “That’s not supposed to happen in Lexington.”

With only two postseason wins in the past four years, many are questioning Calipari on whether he is still fit to be the head coach at Kentucky, and his book may have answered the question for fans.