DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo discuss the direction Kentucky Basketball needs to go with John Calipari

The current situation around the Kentucky Basketball program is a tough situation, to say the least.

A lot of fans are ready for a change, but there are also fans who are still rocking with John Calipari.

This whole situation has now reached former Kentucky players, who are now chiming in and giving their opinions on the situation.

In the latest episode of Bull Ball, former Kentucky stars DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo get in a slightly heated discussion about the direction that Kentucky needs to go.

Rondo points out the fact that Kentucky is not going to falter without Calipari, because Kentucky Basketball is a brand. It was good before Cal, and it will still be good after Cal.

Cousins, on the other hand, points out that when he came to Kentucky, the program was down, and Cal rebuilt it to the gold standard in college basketball, and getting rid of him now is not the right move.

You can listen to their conversation in the video below.

What will Kentucky basketball do next?



Do you think it is time for Kentucky to make a change, or should Cal be the coach here next season? Let us know in the comments section!