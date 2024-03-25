With the Kentucky Wildcats’ season now over, John Calipari held his final Monday radio call-in show.

As you can imagine, it’s not exactly great, especially since he still needs to meet with Mitch Barnhart to reach a decision on whether the UK coach will be retained, and having a call-in show before that isn’t a great look.

One quote is sure to fire up the BBN.

In talking about what Kentucky needs to improve on, he suggested that fewer summer tours and more time focusing on defense is a potential fix.

“Defensively and physicality, how do we get back there? In the summers, instead of Bahamas or Toronto, we’re back to where we’re grinding and working on physicality and defense? We’re trying to set a foundation of who we’re going to be.”

Because God forbid the coaches work on defense during these summer tours.

To be fair, Calipari did make some good points during his show, including the need for Kentucky to get older going forward instead of relying so heavily on freshmen, which is something he needed to say publicly.

“We need to get older. So, first of all, who’s coming back? Does that make us older in one way? And then it’s the freshmen coming in. I like this group, and I like this group because there’s physicality, and then you look at the portal,” said Calipari.

Let’s hope he follows through.

