Update on the John Calipari situation

Is John Calipari staying or leaving?

While the former is the likelier scenario, we still don’t have a firm decision one way or the other...at least one that’s been made public in regard to the Kentucky Basketball head coach.

If you’re hoping to hear something on Monday, you’re out of luck.

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Calipari’s scheduled meeting with AD Mitch Barnhart has been pushed to Tuesday.

“Here’s the latest out of Kentucky, per a source: Calipari—who is set to appear on his local radio show in 30 mins—and AD Mitch Barnhart have not yet met but will meet tomorrow,” wrote Norlander. “Intent of the meeting will be to focus on significant program improvements, not necessarily separation.

“At this stage UK firing Cal ($33 million to pay him, remember) seems extremely unlikely, but source emphasized the importance of discussions between Barnhart + Calipari to be productive and positive.

“My read: I don’t think Barnhart wants to fire Cal; I think Cal expects to stay.”

And during his Monday radio show, Calipari briefly spoke about that meeting.

”We do it every year. We haven’t, but it’ll be done in the next couple of days,” Calipari said of his end-of-season meeting with Mitch. “Every year, we share thoughts with each other. I was on the plane back (with him) and he’s hurting. I look forward to hearing his thoughts on how we can be better.”

So again, while Calipari is likely sticking around, a final decision does not appear to have been made. But if we’re being honest, Barnhart was never firing Calipari. Barnhart may be able to make it appear that he considered letting Calipari go, but he was never actually going to do it.

After all, Kentucky is in this mess because of the contract Barnhart gave Calipari, so firing him would admit defeat.

Year 16, here we come.