DeMarcus Cousins weighs in on John Calipari debate

We’re still waiting to hear what UK will do regarding John Calipari, but one former Kentucky Wildcats star is weighing in.

It feels like ages ago when DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall helped usher in the Coach Cal era in Lexington, which officially began in 2009. After making the Elite Eight or further in seven out of Cal’s first 10 seasons in Lexington, the Wildcats haven’t been to the second weekend of the Big Dance since 2019, which is why we’re here right now.

As you can imagine, Boogie is among the group of people who want to see Cal remain in Lexington, as evidenced by his tweet sent to KSR on Monday.

“The MF DON,” Cousins wrote while adding “Pioneer!!!” in reference to Calipari ushering in the one-and-done era of college basketball.

After one season in Lexington, Calipari helped Cousins become the fifth-overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and went on to earn around $95 million in the NBA, according to Spotrac.

Whatever happens, here’s to hoping we’re all able to still be thankful for the John Calipari era at Kentucky, especially when remembering where the program was before he arrived in Lexington.