Kentucky has 3 first-round picks in latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft

This season ended way short of expectations for the Kentucky Wildcats, who were bounced in the Round of 64 by the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The aftermath of that has been a wild one among the fanbase, as it seems a stay-or-go decision regarding John Calipari is coming up quickly. That’s obviously the major headline among the BBN, but several of these players also have important decisions coming up regarding their own future.

The NBA Draft is coming up quickly, as we have already started to see players entering the portal or entering their names into the Draft this summer.

With the decision on Calipari pending, it appears that the roster could be a whole new one next season as one latest mock draft has five UK players getting selected.

That mock draft comes from NBA Draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo with ESPN.

According to their latest update, the first Cat to hear their name called will be Rob Dillingham, with the No. 3 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

Shortly after, Reed Sheppard comes over the board at No. 7 and pairs up with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

From there, they project Justin Edwards (No. 30) to the Boston Celtics, Ugonna Onyenso (No. 45) to the LA Clippers, and DJ Wagner (No. 46) to the Sacramento Kings.

The biggest name missing from this list is All-American guard Antonio Reeves. The talented scoring guard will make a roster, but it will be interesting to watch some other stay-or-go decisions from players not listed above. What do Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivisic do? Will Reed Sheppard or DJ Wagner actually come back?

Unfortunately, we won’t know those answers until the news drops about John Calipari's future. If he leaves, it’s safe to assume everyone is gone. If he comes back, the roster could be fairly talented on paper entering 2024-25.

Let the fun begin.