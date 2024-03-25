The dysfunction of NIL deals with Kentucky Basketball is maddening

Name, Image, and Likeness has been around since 2021, and it has been a topic on how collegiate teams would be able to handle it.

Many teams have created a collective for fans to donate to NIL, but agencies can also reach out to the player or agent so they can go ahead and have their own deals with commercials, promotions, autograph signings, and other events.

While one would think Kentucky Basketball would be at or near the top of NIL, it sounds like the coaching staff has neglected to help out several players.

Nate Burns, a UK booster who owns a collectibles store in Middle Tennessee, called into Kentucky Sports Radio on Monday to discuss the dysfunction with the basketball program’s NIL approach.

Burns has done plenty of NIL deals with UK players, specifically with football. His first major NIL deal was with Will Levis, a six-figure partnership to advertise his store, Grand Slam Collectibles.

Burns decided to try and work an NIL deal with Antonio Reeves after Kentucky lost to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament. He did that due to the possibility of Reeves leaving the program for another school or to go pro.

“I wanted to get a six-figure offer for an NIL deal, a simple NIL deal. It was going to be 5,000 signatures for $100,000. Antonio would make $20 an autograph, signing whenever he wanted. And hopefully, that would help,” said Burns.

“And what I learned throughout the process was basketball is entirely different than football. I had a couple of NIL agents that I reached out to explain that, ‘Hey, everything has to go through Cal,’ and I’m thinking, ‘What?’”

Burns then decided to contact one of the assistant coaches on the Kentucky staff to make an offer.

“He tells me, ‘You know, this sounds like something Cal would go for. It makes sense. It’s a true name, image, likeness agreement. We’ll let you know.’ And of course, we never hear back from him. No phone call, no text, no nothing back.”

Reeves did announce he would be returning to the program on June 21st, but Burns never got an answer from the assistant, so he thought Reeves turned down the deal.

Reeves actually never knew about it.

“Fast forward six, seven months, it’s actually during the season, this year. I got a call from one of those NIL agents, and he says, ‘Hey, I have Antonio and his father sitting in my office looking for small NIL deals. Do you have anything?’”

Burns did confirm that Reeves’ NIL agent never received an offer of $100,000 from him or his family, and if they had, they would have taken him up on the offer.

Burns went on to say he reached out with a seven-figure NIL offer for a current Kentucky Basketball player but has not heard back. Burns also mentioned that these types of conversations happen in the offseason.

With this being a major offseason for Calipari and the staff if he does return, Burns believes there has to be a better way for these assistants to be in better communication with Calipari and the players for NIL deals to work in the future.

“I think at the very least, Cal has some people under him that aren’t doing their job anywhere near the gold standard,” Burns said. “And I mean, we could point out 20 different things, but this is just something that is actually the facts from my point of view, trying to sign deals with these players that are pretty easy obligations. And somewhere along the way, the players aren’t even getting the message.”

This is just another example of how Kentucky Basketball hasn’t come close to living up to John Calipari’s claim of being the gold standard in college basketball. It’s frankly embarrassing that Kentucky didn’t help Antonio Reeves get that lucrative NIL deal, which leaves us wondering how many other examples of this there are.

Calipari is probably going to remain the head coach, but it’s clear that he has some major soul-searching to do that will hopefully lead to some necessary changes in how he’s running the program.

Or else, we’ll be right back here this time next year after another early exit from the NCAA Tournament.