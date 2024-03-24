Cliff Omoruyi contacted by Kentucky, who offered him in high school

The season may be over, but recruiting never stops.

And if there’s one thing the Kentucky Wildcats need more of, it’s experience.

While the transfer portal just opened last week, Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi is one of the better players to enter it thus far.

Per On3’s Joe Tipton, Kentucky has made contact with Omoruyi.

The latest schools to reach out to Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, he tells @On3sports:



Kentucky

Kansas

Baylor

NC State

Illinois

Clemson

Seton Hall

Pitt https://t.co/pdiCedEOQb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2024

This past season, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points (51.2% shooting), 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks across 26.9 minutes per game in 32 starts. He’s a true old-school 5 who needs to be surrounded by shooters to be effective for a winning team, something he didn’t have this past season for the 15-17 Scarlet Knights.

Originally a class of 2020 recruit, Omoruyi was a 4-star recruit ranked 51st nationally by 247 Sports Composite. He played at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey before ultimately signing with Rutgers while holding offers from UConn, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Miami, Maryland, Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, among others.

Kentucky also offered Omoruyi a scholarship before ultimately being cut prior to his decision. You have to think that prior connection will certainly help the Wildcats’ efforts in re-recruiting him if they are making a serious push for him.

This is, of course, assuming John Calipari remains the head coach of Kentucky Basketball, which is what I’m assuming until otherwise happens.

