Will John Calipari be the head coach at Kentucky for the 2024-25 season?

Following the Kentucky Wildcats’ first round exit to yet another double-digit seed, this time with a roster that John Calipari hand-picked to lead Kentucky back to the promised land, there is genuine uncertainty about Cal’s future in Lexington for the first time in his tenure.

It depends on who you know and what you’ve read, but it seems that no one really knows what athletic director Mitch Barnhart will do in the coming days.

Is there a home run hire waiting for Kentucky if they move on? Scott Drew could absolutely be the next great hire, but would he accept the job?

Nate Oats is too expensive, and Tommy Lloyd just signed an extension, so he may be out of the question.

It’s all about having your home-run hire waiting in the wings.

However, it Mitch absolutely cannot take one more season of John Calipari, he could move on regardless.

Or, there’s a third option. They can reach an agreement that next season will be John Calipari’s last regardless of how they finish, giving the program an entire year to vet and find the next head coach.

There’s not a concrete answer here, which is why this will be the most important and hardest decision in Kentucky athletics history.