Sunday Headlines: Should Mitch Barnhart be on hot seat for John Calipari contract?

As of this morning, John Calipari is still the head coach for Kentucky basketball. That’s despite just one win in each of the SEC and NCAA tournaments the last three years.

While Calipari has performed at a Hall of Fame level at Kentucky alone, it’s been five years (pre-COVID) since the Wildcats were a real threat to the SEC or NCAA title.

Due to such an incredible start and sustained run in his first eight seasons at Kentucky, Calipari received a “lifetime” contract from currently athletic director Mitch Barnhart.

The contract is not exactly “lifetime,” as there are buyouts and ways to terminate the deal. However, those avenues are rather expensive for the university and therefore take time to plan out logistically.

Kentucky finds themselves in a predicament right now with Calipari and his “lifetime” contract, for reasons mentioned before. But if Calipari the right one to take all of the blame?

After all, Calipari didn’t give himself the lifetime contract. It was Barnhart in what could be considered a pre-mature fashion. Yes, Calipari had brought glory back to the Kentucky basketball program. But all good things come to an end and five years without any postseason success has Big Blue Nation desperate for a head coaching change.

Well, if Calipari is indeed relieved of his duties from coaching the Wildcats, the university will owe him a whopping $33 million just to leave.

John Calipari's future is in the hands of Mitch Barnhart -- and a decision on Cal's fate could be coming soon.



MORE: https://t.co/3hlyYBUrob pic.twitter.com/rmAWQTwzyv — KSR (@KSRonX) March 23, 2024

According to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, the decision to move on from Calipari — regardless of the $33 million cost that comes with it — ironically rests in the hands of Barnhart.

Have we seen the end of John Calipari at Kentucky? Should Barnhart be receiving more criticism for putting the university in this position?

Let us know in the comment section below!

