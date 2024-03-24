Travis Perry and Lyon County win the KHSAA State Championship

One shining spot for Kentucky Basketball right now is Wildcats signee Travis Perry.

A senior at Lyon County High School, Perry officially became a State Champion as the Lyons won their first Sweet 16 title inside Rupp Arena on Saturday.

This year’s Mr. Kentucky Basketball dropped a game-high 27 points in front of over 13,000 fans taking down Harlan County, 67-58.

Travis Perry from Steph Curry & Tayshaun Prince range! He’s got 17!



Lyon up 36-27 2Q in state finals pic.twitter.com/G6Co6cV6sX — Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell) March 24, 2024

Lyon County defeated Great Crossing, the number one overall seed, earlier in the day, punching its ticket to the State Championship game.

Perry was also tournament MVP and finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in the state of Kentucky with 5,481 total points.

The Lyons were determined to win a title this season after reaching the Sweet 16 during Perry’s sophomore year and losing to Covington Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Fast-forward to Perry’s junior year and the team's Sweet 16 run also ended in the quarterfinals with a loss to George Rogers Clark.

The team got the job done this time around, and it is well deserved!