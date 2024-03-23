Saturday Headlines: Preliminary buyout conversations on John Calipari?

Good Morning BBN!

We are still recovering from a tough loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, but it appears there might be some quick motion in regard to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to the latest report by Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader, it appears that there have been preliminary buyout conversations in regard to John Calipari. Most of the article pointed toward why Calipari will likely be back — his buyout is just too big — but this note suggests those around the program are looking for a way to part from Calipari.

“Others with direct knowledge of the situation said later Friday afternoon that there have been preliminary talks exploring the possibility of a buyout involving the Crafts,” Roberts wrote.

The loss this past Thursday has seemingly turned the fanbase against Coach Cal, which has ultimately led to this conversation.

Where will it go from here? Who knows, but it seems we should know fairly quickly.

Skip Bayless makes a lot of good points here on Calipari pic.twitter.com/HBTbWFnq6Q — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 22, 2024

Skip goes off on John Calipari.

